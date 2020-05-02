Williamsport -- Elwood J. Persun, Jr., 72, of Williamsport, died peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born April 3, 1948 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Elwood J., Sr. and Gertrude M. (Jarvi) Persun.

Elwood proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He worked for Litton Industries for over 25 years.

He enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading. Elwood appreciated sports cars, corvettes and the art of NASCAR. Above all else, he was a selfless father who raised his three children alone after losing his wife at a young age. Elwood taught his family the importance of hard work and love as an amazing Father and Pappy.

Surviving are three children, Laurie Deming (Matt) of Cogan Station, Mark Persun (Brandy) of Selinsgrove, and Cheryl Miller (Terry) of Williamsport; three grandsons, Michael, Gabriel and Samuel; two granddaughters, Molly and Madelyn; a sister, Barbara J. Fegley of Montoursville; a brother, Robert W. Persun, of Berwick; two nephews and two nieces.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah (Nierle) Persun and a brother-in-law, Tony Fegley.

In keeping with his wishes services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

