Lock Haven -- Elwood J. Bennett, 91, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Haven Skilled Rehabilitation and Nursing where he had been a resident for a number of years.

He was born in Runville, Pa. on November 2, 1930 to Walter and Mildred Fye Bennett.

Elwood was a graduate of the Bellefonte High School and served with the United States Marines. He worked 30 years at Piper Aircraft until it closed in 1984. He then worked for Renninger Cabinetry until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, playing cards, bowling, and roller skating - where he met his wife Bertha.

Elwood is survived by his sons; Craig J. (Donna) Bennett and son Gregory P. Bennett and his fiancé Kristin Wong, Christopher L. Bennett and his daughter, Lauren C. Bennett and her fiancé Blaine Smith and great granddaughter; Emma Raine Smith, two sisters; Jean Cashner of Snowshoe, Pa. and Grace (Larry) Smith of Phoenix, Arizona.

Elwood was preceded in death by his first wife; the former Bertha F. Yost who passed away in 1997 and his second wife Shirley L. Powers she passed away in 2020 and daughter in law; Terrie A. Williams Bennett, wife of Craig passed away in 2014.

Funeral Services for Elwood J. Bennett will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Packard of the First Baptist Church, Lock Haven. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial’s can be made in Elwood’s name to Parkinson’s Foundation, P. O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306

