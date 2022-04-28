Muncy -- Elwood F. “Skip” Bartlett, Jr., 73, of Muncy passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 4, 1948 in Muncy, Skip was the son of the late Elwood F., and Marian (Campbell) Bartlett, Sr. On June 28, 2003, he married Tammy L. Gillow and together they shared 18 years of marriage.

Skip was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He loved classic Chevrolet cars and drag racing.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a son, Terry L. (Laura) Bartlett of Allenwood; a brother, Donald Bartlett of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Andreana M. Fry, and Ariel N. Bartlett; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Cami Fry.

In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by a son, Jason C. Bartlett; and a brother, Stephen Bartlett.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Skip’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

