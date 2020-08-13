Jersey Shore -- Elva “Tink” M. Edwards, 86, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Gatehouse.

Born in Haneyville, November 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Baer) Rogers.

Elva spent her entire life living in the Jersey Shore area and was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards; she loved sitting on her porch and feeding the birds.

Elva is survived by two sons, Dennis Eck of Lock Haven and Kenneth Edwards of Texas; six daughters, Doris Hamilton (Max), Elizabeth Barker, Tina Garrett, Teresa Edwards, Tammy Edwards, and Brenda Lucas (Richard) all of Jersey Shore; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Rogers of Lock Haven, and William Rogers, of Avis.

Along with her parents, Elva was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Laubach, son in law, James Barker, two brothers and five sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore. Pastor Dave McCoy will officiate. Burial will follow at the Jersey Shore Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation; C/O The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Please share your memories and condolences to the family at www.rearickcarpenter.com.