Montoursville -- Elsie V. Liddic, 95, of Montoursville passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center.

Born July 28, 1924 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Nils and Elsie Lofgren.

Elsie attended Williamsport High School. She began working at Sylvania before moving to Binghamton, N.Y., where she worked for more than 25 years at Link Environmental Services, Inc. After her retirement from Link she moved back to Williamsport and began working at the School of Hope for more than 30 years.

Elsie enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, taking care of her flowers and feeding the birds. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling and family vacations to Florida.

Surviving are a son Jack H. Liddic, of Montoursville, two granddaughters, Kristen L. Liddic, of Montoursville, and Candace S. Liddic, of Thornton, Colo., and two great-grandsons, Dylan P. Egli, and Jayden T. Kitchen.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Lofgren, a sister, Frances Dietrich, and a daughter-in-law, Shirley L. Liddic.

A graveside service to honor the life of Elsie will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18740, or at www.alz.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

