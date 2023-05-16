Salona, Pa. — Elsie Packer McClintick, age 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2023 surrounded by family in Salona, Pa.

Elsie Packer McClintick was born on March 8, 1927 in Howard, Centre County to the late Ira Edward and Mahalda Laura Holt Packer.

Elsie was a graduate of the Mill Hall High School, class of 1945.

She was married to Charles Mark McClintick on May 2, 1947, who preceded her in death on November 12, 2004.

Over the years she faithfully served her church, Hillview Wesleyan in Flemington, as a Senior High School Sunday School teacher, on the Local Board of Administration and Building Committee member, as past President of the Wesleyan Women’s Missionary Society and was Head of the Benevolence Committee. Her heart’s desire was to love God by using her heart and life to serve others for Jesus.

Elsie served the community and local children in many aspects, on the local school PTO and as President of the Bald Eagle-Nittany Band Parent Association for many years. She was on the Keystone Central School Board for 10 years representing Lamar Twp. and Mill Hall Borough, after which she served as a member of the Keystone Central Foundation Board. Elsie and her husband were faithful supporters of all the children in the area attending activities of every kind from band concerts and competitions to every kind of sports activities, dramas, and arts supporting the importance of every child’s life.

Elsie was part of the original committee and officers who started the Lamar Twp. Fire Co.’s Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband helped in many ways, including providing the property purchased for the current Fire Station and helping with building programs.

She was a former Master of the Pamona Grange 274 in Salona. She is a member the Clinton County Historical Society and a life member of the Lock Haven Hospital Women’s Auxiliary.

Elsie registered as a Democrat in 1949, joining the Clinton County Democratic Women and serving as a loyal member. She served on the election board for many years as well as helping with the campaigns of many local Democratic candidates. Elsie was honored as Outstanding elected Democratic Woman of Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women’s District 10 in 2011, and Democrat of the year in 2019.

Elsie worked at Sylvania while in High School, after graduation she worked at Piper, then McClintick’s Store in Salona, and after the store closed she worked at Romig’s Dept Store in Mill Hall for 39 years. Lastly she enjoyed caring for many precious friends who were like family until retiring at age 90.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy K. Myers and son-in-law Dean L. Myers; granddaughter Cortney (Benjamin A.) Force; grandson Christopher M. (Sheena C. Myers); great grandchildren Abbey and Aaron Force, Letisha, Felix, Eleanor, and Lewis Myers; brother Edward I. Packer, Esther and Don Rauch, Doris Packer, Carrie Packer, and Grace and Leon Bidwell.

A funeral service will be held at Hillview Wesleyan Church, 1200 W. 4th St. Flemington, PA on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Donald Grant and Reverend Kenneth Lynn of the church officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Hillview Wesleyan Church; St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105; or the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St. Mill Hall, PA 17751. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie McClintick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

