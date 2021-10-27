Williamsport -- Elsie Louise Fredericks, 81, of Williamsport passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a long and hard fight against cancer at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born Sept. 18, 1940 to her late parents, Bill and Kate Cohick. She was one of nine children that grew up in Newberry, and everyone knew the Cohicks. She met her former husband, the late Donald W. Fredericks, was married and had six children.

She wore many hats raising six children. She was a mother, wife, friend, factory worker, bartender, sales associate and also worked at Sojourner Truth Ministry. Elsie loved being outdoors, hunting, camping, swimming in the creeks or just sitting in the sun. She was a people person and loved to talk and sometimes listen! She was one of a kind.

Elsie loved being gram and meim to her grandchildren, Justin, Kristina, Keri, Katie, Kelley-Ann, David, Levi, Logan, Austin, Montanna, Dan, Seth, Raigan, Dakota, Denver, Savannah, Dalton, and Brooke; 15, soon to be 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sons, Daniel Fredericks (Jen), Doug Fredericks (Laurie); three daughters, Kimberly Fredericks (John Nelson), Kelley Fredericks (David Clemens), and Kathy Fredericks (Scott Tate); two brothers, Ben and Mugsy Cohick; and three sisters, Kacky, Sharon and Gloria.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald M. "Freddy" Fredericks; two brothers, Lester and Punky Cohick; a sister, Tina; and a nephew, Chad.

A visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Fredericks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



