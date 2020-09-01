Cogan Station -- Elsie F. Bross, 98, of Cogan Station died Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald C. Bross, in 2001.

Born April 8, 1922, in New York City, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Nick and Rose Fedoruk.

Both Elsie and Don were New Yorkers through and through. When they and their two children, Vivian and David, moved out to the wilderness of west central New Jersey in the late 1950's, it was quite an adjustment. Discovering that you can't buy peaches at an orchard in March, and wondering what were those "large white tailed dogs" that ran through the woods and fields are just two events that became part of the "lore of the Brosses" that was shared at holiday dinners.

In New Jersey, Elsie worked for the Farmer’s Administration for 10 years and as an aide for Home Health Care for 10 years. When she and Don moved to Williamsport in the late 80's, Elsie shared her love for books by volunteering her time at the JVB Library where she enjoyed reading her favorite authors: Jane Austen and Charles Dickens. She also took great pride with refinishing furniture and being with her family.

Surviving is a son David Bross (Peggy) of Cogan Station; two grandchildren, Jesse Maruschak (Ginnette) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Michal Bross (Amanda) of Spring, Texas, and four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jackson, Vivian, and Everett.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Vivian Goodenough, and two brothers, Andy Fedoruk and Paul Fedoruk.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s name to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701. It was there that Elsie spent the last 15 years of her life. From Independent Living to Assisted Living, and finally in the Skilled Nursing Unit, Elsie enjoyed kind care and good company.

