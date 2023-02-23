Castanea, Pa. — Eloise Peterson McBride passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023 at the Oaks in Pleasant Gap.

Born June 25, 1924 in Leflore County, Mississippi, she was the daughter of James Denman Peterson Sr and Hugh Ella Niven Peterson.

She attended Mississippi schools, graduating Greenwood High School in 1941 and Mississippi State College (now University) for Women in 1945.

She married Claude H. McBride of Memphis on November 29, 1947, and during their 65 years of marriage they lived in Memphis and Knoxville, Tennessee, Chillicothe, Ohio and Lock Haven (Castanea) Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by two brothers.

She is survived by two sons, Michael and wife Debbie of San Antonio, Joel and wife Diane of Syracuse, and a daughter Melissa Strouse and husband David of State College, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren, as well as, nieces, nephews and cousins in Mississippi and Texas. She is also survived by special friends Lana Bryerton, Terry and Diane Neff, and Dorothy Raab.

She worked as a legal secretary in Memphis and Knoxville and assisted her husband in the office of his business, but she loved being a wife and mother.

She attended Covenant United Methodist Church and enjoyed working as a volunteer in the Church office.

A memorial service will be held at the Oaks in Pleasant Gap in March.

Burial along with her husband in Forest Hill Memorial Park, Memphis.

Contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of choice.

Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff of the Oaks. Mom considered some of the attendants her friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

