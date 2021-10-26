Trout Run -- Elmer E. Everetts, 70, of Trout Run died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his wife, Ann M. (Confer) Everetts.

Born Aug. 20, 1951 in Wellsboro, he was a son of the late Merrill and Mary Everetts.

Elmer was a high school graduate and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He formerly worked at Shop-Vac and later retired from Wire Rope. He was past commander of the VFW Post 844, Williamsport and a member of the American Legion Post 572, Blossburg, Moose Lodge 233, Canton and the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed raising his chickens, a cow, and especially loved fly fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons; a brother; a sister; and several grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Everetts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



