Mill Hall — Ellis Johnson Warner, 91, of 85 Jay Street, Mill Hall, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home.

Ellis was born on August 26, 1931 in Williamsport. He was the son of the late Lemuel S. and Vivian Stine Warner. On October 1, 1955, he married the late Mary Thelma Beatty, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

Ellis was preceded in death by her oldest child Clarke O. Warner in 2014. Ellis also had two loving daughters, Sandra (David) Miller of Beech Creek, and Tina (Bill) Garbrick of Mill Hall. Pap had eight grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Jackson (Heidi) Warner and their children Reese, Brooks, and Bristol, Ian (Erica) Warner and their children Griffin and Myla, Roger (Heather) Warner and Waylon all of Mill Hall. Brian (Marcie) Miller of Glendale, California, Emily (Tony) Sferlazza and sons Bowie, and Crosby of Lamar, Connor (Chiara) Garbrick of Philadelphia, Johnna (Tim) Harris and daughter Charlie, and Alex (Jamey) Garbrick of Mill Hall. Ellis is survived by one brother, Lemuel (Marty) Warner of State College, two sisters, Helen Houtz of State College, Arlene Mahen of Florida. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Rebecca Sorrells, Thelma Warner, and Sylvia Crosby.

Ellis graduated from State College High School in 1950. He operated the family farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Ellis owned Clinton Motors and Warner Brothers Auto Sales. He was also the founder of three Big Wrangler Steak Houses.

Ellis served 35 years in Mill Hall Kiwanis, he served on the Bald Eagle-Nittany school board, and was a member of the Lafayette lodge and the Masons for 40 years. He was a life member of the Beech Creek American Legion and of the Lock Haven Elks. Ellis also served on the board of the Susquehanna Council of Boy Scouts of America. Ellis' family has so many wonderful caregivers, doctors, and nurses to thank for all the amazing care they provided to him.

There will be a celebration of Ellis' life at Full Circle, Fairpoint Church on Thursday, November 3 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Ellis' memory can be made to the Clinton & Centre County Baseball Hall of Fame through the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home And Cremation Services, LLC 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, PA. 17745

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook Page.

