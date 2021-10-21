Newberry -- Ellery W. Crossley, 67, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, formerly of Newberry, passed away March 15, 2021. A graveside service at Trout Run Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.
Newberry -- Ellery W. Crossley, 67, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, formerly of Newberry, passed away March 15, 2021. A graveside service at Trout Run Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.