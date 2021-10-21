ellery crossley obit

Newberry -- Ellery W. Crossley, 67, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, formerly of Newberry, passed away March 15, 2021. A graveside service at Trout Run Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family. 

Arrangements were entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

