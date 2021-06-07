Marsh Hill -- Ellen Violet Lucas, age 93, passed away May 28, 2021, of complications from dementia.

Mom was born August 6, 1927 to Frances and Clarence Apker, on a large farm in Marsh Hill, Pa. where she lived most of her life and attended grade school in the one-room schoolhouse. Her great-great-great grandfather, John (Apgar) Apker, was one of the earliest settlers to this area.

She married Lyell H. Lucas of Ralston, Pa. on December 15, 1945 in Ralston. They were married for 49 years until his passing on March 9, 1994. She was a long time member of Marsh Hill United Methodist Church.

Mom had an internal strength and positive outlook, despite caring for our father after he was seriously injured at the foundry where he worked in 1963. She cleaned businesses and homes to help support our family after our father was no longer able to work.

Mom was always there for anyone and had a large influence on many of our friends. She enjoyed gardening, decorating and good food – her favorite was a spicy Bloody Mary and crab cakes. She had a flair with clothes and was always well dressed – she would always tell me to be certain to look in the mirror before leaving home! And a trip to the beach was a favorite vacation for her. Any stray cat immediately had a home and became her best friend. Mom was very musically inclined. She played the piano entirely by ear and had a beautiful voice and loved to dance.

She met Ray Kohler, the second love of her life, in 1997. Together they made music - she sang and played keyboard and Ray played guitar. They played at various venues in the Williamsport area – the Genetti Hotel, the King’s Inn and the Messiah Lutheran Senior Center. Additionally they belonged to the American Folk Music Association, and marched in the Grotto String Band. They enjoyed over 20 years together, until his passing in October 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Owen of Jersey Shore, Pa. and Derinda Gates of Paso Robles Calif.; grandchildren, Sam Owen of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Benjamin Owen of Jersey Shore, Pa.; and her brother, Walter (Bud) Apker of Williamsport, Pa.

We wish to thank the staff of Embassy of Loyalsock for the excellent care and support these past six months, especially LPN Nancy Haywood and Dr. Rosemary Wiegand.

Her kindness to all will live in the hearts of those who knew her. We will miss mom terribly and will carry her love, memories and lifelong gifts in our hearts forever.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 1 – 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th Street, Williamsport, where the memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Her ashes will be scattered in Rock Run alongside our father.

