Trout Run — Ella J. Easton, 92, of Trout Run passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on Sunday, August 8, 2022.

Ella was born on July 22, 1930 to Charles P. and Harriet J. (Newcomer) Moon in Williamsport.

She worked for Cobbler’s Shoe for 15 years prior to her retirement. In her free time, Ella enjoyed playing cards and bingo, completing puzzle books, and watching for hummingbirds and squirrels. Above all, Ella loved spending time with her family.

Surviving Ella are her 3 sons, George C. Easton (Marge) of Cozad, Nebraska, Max H. Easton Jr. (Annette) of Montoursville, Gary W. Easton (Barbara) of Trout Run, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her loving husband, Max H. Easton, Sr. on July 23, 2013. She was also predeceased by 15 of her siblings.

A service for Ella will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

