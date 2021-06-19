Muncy -- Elizabeth S. Sherer, 63, of Muncy died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Born May 6, 1958 in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (Pistizzo) DelGrosso. On April 22, 1994 she married David Sherer, who survives. Together they celebrated 27 years of marriage.

Elizabeth was a 1976 graduate of Morris Knolls High School, N.J. She was employed by Warner-Lambert, Morris Plains, N.J. for 30 years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling, swimming, cooking and raising her animals.

Most importantly, Elizabeth loved spending time with her family and friends, especially around a campfire.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Jo-Ann DelGrosso, of Highland Lake, N.J. and Anthony and Florie DelGrosso, of Lakewood, N.J. and one stepsister and brother-in-law, Robin and Carmine Mazzola, of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 4 p.m.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s name be made to the Eastern Lycoming YMCA, 50 Fitness Dr. Muncy, PA 17756, please put “LIVESTRONG program” in the memo.

