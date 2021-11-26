Lewisburg -- Elizabeth M. (Mayes) Albert, 97, formerly of Sinking Spring, Pa., died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 21 at The Gatehouse, Williamsport. She lived independently at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.

She was married on September 3, 1949 to the late Karson W. Albert who passed away in 2017.

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1924 in Hollis, Long Island, New York and was the daughter of the late Harold and Caroline (Sanquist) Mayes. Upon the death of her mother she was adopted by Eva and Thorpe Mayes, Sr. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1942. For several years after graduation she worked as a secretary at Bethlehem Steel. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed playing the ukulele, banjo and organ. She was an excellent cultivator of orchids and enjoyed sewing, knitting, swimming, fishing, going on cruises and Penn State football. Throughout her life she enjoyed many pet dogs and birds.

Elizabeth is survived by one son; Eric K. Albert (Barbara) of Williamsport, two daughters; Holly E. Hepworth (Jonathon) of Standish, Michigan and Roberta “Robyn” Conrad of Wernersville, six grandchildren; Michael Albert (An), Rebecca Fink (Matt), Jason Albert (Nicolette Izquierdo), Laura Hepworth, Nathan Hepworth (Emily) and Tiffany Leigh Conrad. Her greatgrandchildren are Arthur Hepworth, Sydney Reese and Layla Knarr. Her nephews Thorpe “Butch” Mayes III, Dr. Thomas Mayes and niece Mary Bess Peterson mourn her death as well. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Thorpe Mayes Jr. and his wife Bess Mayes, and one granddaughter; Erin Hepworth.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or Lycoming County SPCA.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

