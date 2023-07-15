Williamsport, Pa. — Elizabeth L. "Betty" Buffington, 87, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Donald W. Buffington on July 20, 2013.

Born Sept. 25, 1935 in Big Run, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Janet (Findley) Yohe.

Betty was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School, and Beauty School. Her passion for beauty and creativity led her to own her own beauty shop, Betty's Beauty Salon.

Betty's creativity extended beyond her salon. She was an accomplished artist, with a particular love for 35 mm photography, oil painting, woodcarving, and drawing. Her artwork was not only a testament to her talent, but also a reflection of her vibrant spirit and love for life. She also had a love for the outdoors, often going camping and traveling. She was a fan of the Kentucky Derby, hosting memorable parties, complete with big hats and mint juleps.

After retiring, Betty and her husband moved to Florida, where they enjoyed ten blissful years of sunshine and relaxation. Yet no matter where she was, Betty's heart was always with her family. She adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and her love for them was evident in every interaction.

Betty is survived by her three children, Sherree A. Shaffer (Robert Helminiak), of Williamsport, Keith W. "Butch" Buffington (Elaine), of Cogan Station, and Stanley C. "Stan" Buffington (Amy), of Cogan Station; a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren, Zack Shaffer (Beth), Nathan Shaffer, Heather Vogt (Jeff), Matt Buffington (Becca), Bryan Taylor, Brent Taylor, Brandon Taylor (Michelle), Travis Buffington (Mariah), and Lucas Buffington; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Buffington; and a granddaughter, Melissa Buffington.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in McClure Cemetery, Big Run.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Betty’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Buffington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.