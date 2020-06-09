Williamsport -- Elizabeth K. Driver, 94, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Samuel E. Driver in 2003.

Born August 20, 1925 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Agetha (Green) Starr.

Elizabeth was a member of Garden View Church of Christ. She retired as an operator from AT&T. In her earlier years she enjoyed square dancing with her husband and helping with various church activities. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, and baking - especially Christmas cookies. She could often be found sitting on her sun porch and watching the birds. The cookie jar in Elizabeth’s home was always filled with her homemade goodies. Her greatest joy in life was being a “Mommom” and spending time with her loving family.

Surviving are her children, Christine E. Arnold of Harrisburg, Kathleen D. Rosenau (Roy) of Williamsport, and James D. Driver, of Williamsport; three granddaughters, Rebecca Arnold, Theresa Schultz (David) and Jeanette Rosenau-Wurth (Michael); and a sister, Joanne Eisenhart, of Williamsport.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Starr.

A memorial service to honor the life of Elizabeth will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at Garden View Church of Christ, 1941 Princeton Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s name to Garden View Church of Christ.

