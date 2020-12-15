Williamsport -- Elizabeth K. “Betty” Hanshaw, 85, of Williamsport died peacefully Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Manor Care Sunbury.

Born November 3, 1935 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late C. Parks and Anna (Foulke) Kremis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert G. Hanshaw on May 10, 2006.

Betty was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1954; she enjoyed attending her class reunions and getting together with her classmates. She earned her nurses training in 1958 from Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. Betty worked at Divine Providence Hospital, as a visiting nurse for Susquehanna Hospital, and as the Director of Nursing for Leader Nursing Home, now Manor Care. She retired form Susquehanna Health.

Betty was a member of St. Johns-Newberry United Methodist Church and was active with the Sacred Heart Alumni Association. She enjoyed gardening and loved her grandchildren dearly. Betty will always be remembered for her tender care and compassion that she provided to others.

Surviving are her three children, Michael Hanshaw of Asheville, N.C., Karen Kaler of Williamsport and Krista Elder (Robert Scott) of San Angelo, Texas; grandchildren, Ben Kaler (Taylor), Donald Kaler (Marissa), Charlie Hanshaw, Claire Wong (Wesley), Elizabeth and Alex Moyer, Courtney Seaman, and Anna Hanford; step-grandchildren, Joshua Stiner, Robert Scott Elder, III, and Nevan Elder; and one step-great grandchild.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

