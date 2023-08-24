Williamsport, Pa. — Elizabeth K. “Betsy” (Kielwein) Ward, 84, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Williamsport North Nursing & Rehab.

She was born on October 19, 1938 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late John G. and Elizabeth E. (Stout) Kielwein. She had worked at the court house in the district attorney’s office and retired in 2008. Elizabeth was a member of First Church Williamsport where she was involved in various groups with the church. She enjoyed poetry, knitting, coloring, and accounting.

Elizabeth is survived by two grandchildren; Haylie Shaffer of North Carolina and A J Shaffer of Florida and two great-grandchildren; Laila and Kyri Monroe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter; Debra L. Shaffer and one brother; William J. Kielwein.

There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy with Pastor Janet Durrwachter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church Williamsport, 604 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

