Montoursville -- Elizabeth Jane Spuler, 85, of Montoursville passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Andrew E. Spuler on May 18, 2012.

Born June 29, 1935 in Eagles Mere, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Anna M. (Olson) Smith.

Jane was a 1953 graduate of Sonestown High School. She worked briefly as a secretary for a local tire salesman, rented apartments to college students and taught swimming at the YMCA.

Jane was a former member of the Faith Alliance Church and more recently was attending Greenview Alliance Church. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible. She loved swimming across Eagles Mere lake and teaching her nieces and nephews how to swim. She also enjoyed bingo and playing the piano.

Surviving are a brother, Robert O. Smith of Eagles Mere; sister-in-law, Shelby Smith, of Loyalsock; eight nieces and nephews: Thomas Smith, Patricia Boswell (Paul), Robert Smith, Dr. Mary Rita Weller (Dan), Daniel Smith (Janice), Kathleen Smith, Rose Marie Gansell (Louis), and Maureen Smith; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Charisse Farrow, Stephen Walker, and Danielle, Bridgit and Dylan Smith; and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Kieran and Genevieve Walker, and Anttonio Farrow.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph G. Smith, and a nephew, John Smith.

A graveside service will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Greenview Alliance Church, 1955 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

