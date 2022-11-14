Montgomery — Elizabeth J. "Lizzy" Kepner, 68, of Montgomery, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 due to complications of her Cancer treatment surrounded by her loved ones and in the arms of her children and beloved husband.

Born June 21, 1954 in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Krupa) Sarvis. She and her husband Darwin were married on August 23, 2006 in Muncy and recently celebrated 16 wonderful years of sharing their life together.

Lizzy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending her time with family and friends as well as camping, gardening, and floating in her backyard swimming pool. In addition to caring for her family, Lizzy worked many different jobs throughout her life, but most recently she worked for Big Lots in Muncy. Those who were blessed enough to know her knew she lived her life to the beat of her own drum. Lizzy was a diehard Steelers fan and every Sunday in the fall you could catch her in the kitchen cooking and cheering on her beloved Steelers!

She is survived by her beloved husband, Darwin Kepner of Montgomery; three sons, Floyd O. "Herc" Kinney, III of Montgomery, Harry L. (Danielle) Kinney of Charlotte, N.C., and Nicholas E. "Bud" Kinney of Montgomery; a daughter, Kimberly A. "Sis" (David) Erb of Montgomery; three stepsons, Darwin C. (Melissa) Kepner, Jason R. (Megan) Kepner and Nathan S. Kepner all of Hughesville; 21 grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents, Lizzy was also preceded in death by many siblings.

Friends & family may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E Water St, Hughesville, PA 17737.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 62 Route 54 Highway, Montgomery, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Jerry L. Uppling officiating.

The family will be hosting a celebration of Lizzy's life on Friday, November 18 at 5 p.m. at the New Mountain Tavern in Montgomery. All are welcome to attend and share their memories of Lizzy. Refreshments will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the family at 1681 Elimsport Road, Montgomery, PA 17752 or a donation to the National Cancer Society on Lizzy's behalf.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

