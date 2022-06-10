Williamsport — Elizabeth Betty (Isom) Dickerson, 92, of Williamsport, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was married to the late Frederick Dickerson for over 50 years at the time of his death in 1993.

Elizabeth was born on October 18, 1929 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and was the daughter of the late John and Hattie (Wilson) Isom. She had worked as a practical nurse for 50 years and then retired. She was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Philadelphia where she was also secretary. Elizabeth was family oriented, community minded, and helped with food for the needy. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and working in the yard and garden.

Elizabeth is survived by one son; Jaumeal J. Dickerson of Williamsport, one daughter; Robin R. Barnes (William V. Ames) of Williamsport, seven grandchildren, 17 plus great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, four brothers; John Isom, Jr., Clarence Isom, Terry Lee Isom, and Leroy Isom, all of Florida, one sister; Yvonne Isom of New Jersey, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers; Ronald and Aaron Isom and two sisters; Beatrice Ford and Oradell Perry.

There will be a public viewing 9 – 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 10 a.m. with Bishop Joseph Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.