Williamsport -- Elizabeth A. Kinney, 89, of Lindley, N.Y. and formerly of Williamsport passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Corning Hospital, New York.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Frank T. Kinney Jr. on February 13, 2011.

Born October 23, 1931 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ambrose T. and Caroline (Klinghammer) Lose.

Elizabeth and her husband Frank were the proud owners and operators of the Cedar Sub Shop in Michigan City, Indiana for several years.

She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards, especially rummy. She was very involved and liked to stay busy.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Clarkson (Terry) of Lindley, New York and Kevin Clarkson (Pam) of Michigan City, Indiana; a step son, Thomas E. Kinney (Teresa) and a stepdaughter, Stefanie A. Hostrander; three grandchildren, Evan, Chase, and Cade Clarkson; five step-grandchildren, Steven and Jared Hostrander, Brian Kinney, Alecia Pricher and Mandy White; three siblings, Fred Lose (Carla) of Sunbury, Tom Lose of Nisbet and Emily Smith of Delaware; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Clarkson and eight siblings.

A graveside service to honor Elizabeth’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday July 2 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad St., Montoursville, Pa.

