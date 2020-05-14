Williamsport -- Elinor F. "Ellie" Huling, 91, of Williamsport, passed away at her daughter's home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 3, 1929 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Oscar Steppy and the former Myrtle E. Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. "Bruce" Huling on December 24, 1999. They were united in marriage on December 15, 1951 in Milton, PA.

Ellie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and earlier in her life she worked at Newberry's and Leader Nursing Home. She retired from West Co. in 1990 after 13 years of service.

Ellie is survived by her daughter, Kathy D. (Jodi Coolidge) Huling, of Williamsport; two sons, Kevin B. (Ronda) Huling, of Jersey Shore and Kenneth O. Huling, of Williamsport; two grandchildren, Daniel (Stacey) Huling and April (David) Fravel; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Liberty Huling.

Her greatest love was her family.

Services will be private and she will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ellie's family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Susquehanna Health Foundation (Home Care & Hospice), 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or North Central Sight Services, 2121 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com