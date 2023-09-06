Pennsdale, Pa. — Elery Jon Walizer, 74, of Pennsdale, son of Elery H. and Carolyn Walizer of Ulysses, Pa., passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 in his home.

On July 8, 1972 in the First Baptist Church of Ulysses, he married Charlinda A. Chapman.

Surviving are: his wife of over 51 years, Charlinda A. Chapman Collins; a son, Joseph G. Collins, a daughter, Melissa A. Green; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A graduate of Lock Haven University, he was a computer specialist by trade. Jon was a life member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, and Disabled American Veterans. A Vietnam War Veteran, he served honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, New York State Conspicuous Service Cross, Army Commendation Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 in Ulysses Cemetery. Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Private Crematory.

Memorials may be made to Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963, P.O. Box 236, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

