Montoursville, Pa. — Eleanore J. "Jean" Bennett, 91, of Montoursville passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at WeCare at Loyalsock. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 76 years, Ward R. Bennett.

Born May 20, 1931 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Miller) Cline.

Jean attended Williamsport Area Schools and worked as an office assistant at Winchester Optical. One of her greatest accomplishments was receiving her GED later in life. She was a devoted housewife and raised five children. She was a self-taught piano player and was still recently playing Christmas music by ear with the use of only one hand. She enjoyed watching the game show network and the Hallmark channel, quilting, and playing Bingo and various card games.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her five children Jean E. Plankenhorn (Gary) of Montoursville, Ward R. Bennett, Jr. of Williamsport, Larry A. Bennett (Ann) of Salladasburg, George W. Bennett (Kathi) of Harrisburg, and Terry M. Bennett (Sue) of Williamsport; five grandchildren Tina M. Henry (Todd), Christopher G. Bennett (Megan), Jason G. Bennett, Scott A. Bennett, and Jody W. Bennett (Erin); seven great-grandchildren Sienna, Autumn, Blake, Brooke, Jadyn, Branson, and Lily; and a brother George E. Cline, Jr. of South Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother William Cline and a sister Nancy Reams.

A funeral service to honor Jean’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Knight-Confer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanore’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

