Turbotville -- Eleanor M. Johnson, 80, of rural Turbotville passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Born May 14, 1940 in Exchange, Montour County, she was the daughter of the late David Z. and Mildred B. (Buss) Fry. On June 3, 1961 she married Paul L. "Skinner" Johnson and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until his death March 2, 2017.

She was a 1958 graduate of Turbotville High School and a member of Washingtonville Lutheran Church. Eleanor worked for GTE Sylvania in Montoursville.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, going to auctions with her family, and eating at The Fence restaurant. She loved mowing the lawn and collecting angels, but most precious to her was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Surviving are a son, Randy Johnson and his wife Beverly of Watsontown; two daughters: Paula Davis and her husband Joseph, of Exchange and Pamela Johnson Steinbacher, of Exchange; three grandsons: Michael Davis, Chad Johnson and his wife Michelle, and Zach Prince; two granddaughters: Carlene Beamer and her husband Josh, and Keyana Steinbacher; and three great-grandchildren: Bryce and Keegan Johnson and Austin J. Beamer.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a grandson, Landon Paul Steinbacher on June 13, 2007; and four brothers: Robert, Randall "Bud," Donald "Toot," and George Fry.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux of Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, officiating. Burial will follow on the family homestead in Exchange.

