Williamsport -- Eleanor M. DeHaven, 96, of Williamsport died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at ManorCare North, Williamsport.

Born April 27, 1924 in Woolrich, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Alma (Weise) Love.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clayton DeHaven in 2003, three brothers Aubrey, Paul, and Ronnie Love, and a sister Lois Phoenix.

Eleanor was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. She worked as a nurse’s aide in private practice and also at Divine Providence Hospital. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, the Eastern Star, and Divine Providence Hospital Auxiliary and Retirees. Eleanor enjoyed shopping, eating out, reading - especially newspapers - and visiting with friends. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate special occasions and birthdays. Her vibrant, social butterfly and caring personality will certainly be missed.

Surviving are two children, Richard G. Hanna (Linda) of Woolrich and Melinda M. DeHaven-Jolin (Joe) of Williamsport; a step daughter, Dorothy DeHaven-Schwab of Lock Haven; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. Also surviving are two sister in laws, Bobbie and Mary Love.

A graveside service to honor Eleanor’s life will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at Green Lawn Memorial Park 62 PA-54, Montgomery, PA 17752.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor’s name to Central Baptist Church, 601 Seventh Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences and a recording of the graveside service may be found under Eleanor’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.