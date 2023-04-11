Williamsport, Pa. — Eleanor Laura (Houser) Eisner, 88, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Williamsport Home.

Born November 19, 1934 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Jarrett and Sarah (Scott) Houser.

Eleanor worked at CA Reed in Williamsport for over 18 years. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.

She loved playing bingo, and often enjoyed playing cards or crocheting. Eleanor was also a talented practical joker, always ready with a clever prank or a witty remark, often hiding under a bed or in a closet to scare the recent viewers of Ghost Story or Unsolved Mystery.

In addition to her role as a loving mother, Eleanor was a doting Gram who was dedicated to her grandchildren. She took great pride in their accomplishments and was always eager to share stories of their latest achievements. Eleanor's love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was unconditional, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Surviving are three children, Paul Eisner (Linda), Philip Eisner, Jr. all of Williamsport, and Marianna Eisner of Carbondale; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Whyman (Neil), Timothy Eisner, Philip Eisner III (Sara), and Christina Rogers (Perry); 4 great-grandchildren, Elora, Fiona, Sullivan, and Maddox; and two sisters, Gloria Formica and Sarah “Sally” Francis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Carol Heverly, Paul, Frank, Robert, and James Connacher and Henry and Jarrett Houser; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Eisner on April 3, 2023.

A memorial service to honor Eleanor’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 14 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eleanor’s name may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1656 Scott St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Eleanor’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

