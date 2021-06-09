Williamsport -- Eleanor L. (Warren) Derr, 81, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her residence.

She was married on September 16, 1967 to the late Lester Eugen Derr who passed away May 30, 1992.

Eleanor was born on December 29, 1939 in Plainfield, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Leslie Edwin and Dorothy Louise (Koschorreck) Warren. She graduated from Plainfield High School, Wagner College with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and the University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Science in nursing. She worked for Susquehanna Health for 38 years and was director of the school of nursing at Lycoming College.

Eleanor was a member of City Alliance Church, American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tall, Theta Zeta Chapter Bloomsburg University, Upper Susquehanna Valley, Yokefellow Prison Ministry where she was treasurer and member of the board, United Churches of Lycoming County where she was treasurer of Church Women United, life member of the Bloomingrove Historical Association, member of Lycoming County Historical Association, and long-time member of former First Baptist Church where she served as moderator, trustee, chairman as well as many other committees.

Eleanor is survived by one sister; Carolyn W. Baxter of Portland, Maine and three nieces; Heidi Baxter of Ft. Worth, Texas, Susan Baxter of Portland, Maine and Laura Baxter William of Leawood, Kansas.

There will be a visitation 10 – 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Rev. Nithin Thompson and Rev. Danesta Whaley will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yokefellow Prison Ministry, 1200 Almond St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

