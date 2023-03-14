Williamsport, Pa. — Eleanor Jean Pollock passed peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the age of 100. Jean would have been 101 on May 23.

Born in Woolrich, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Elsie (Rodabaugh) Barner. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Victor P. Pollock.

Jean was a 1940 graduate of Williamsport High School and was employed at Sylvania Electric Products Company in the early 1940s.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and wonderful homemaker.

Surviving are a son, Victor Pollock Jr. (Emily), of Montour Falls, N.Y.; a daughter, Linda Hickoff, of Hughesville; six grandchildren, Michael, Anna and Nathaniel Pollock, Amanda Hickoff, Rachel Hickoff-Cresko (James) and Jesse Hickoff (Nicole); and four great-grandchildren Scarlet, Iris, Harper, and Finley.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

