Williamsport -- Eleanor G. McCarty Passino, 95, of Williamsport died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Williamsport Home.

Born October 16, 1926 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Harry A. and Grace E. (Gottschall) Woodley.

Eleanor was a graduate of Muncy High School, Class of 1944. She was employed as a teller at Citizens National Bank, Muncy, and retired in 1985 from York Bank and Trust Company after having worked there for 19 years.

Eleanor was a member of the Sun City Center United Methodist Church, Sun City, Florida, the Christian Women of Florida, and a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards, reading, traveling and shopping.

Surviving is a daughter, Sharron McCarty Unger of Henderson, Nev.; a sister, Jean Garvick of Muncy; two grandchildren, Tara Unger Hanna, and Cody Stambaugh; two great-grandchildren, Alicia Stambaugh, and Alyia Stambaugh; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda McCarty Stambaugh; her first husband, Paul B. McCarty; her second husband, Earl Passino; and a brother, Harold Woodley.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Passino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



