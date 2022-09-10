Unityville — Eleanor Faye Dauberman, 77, of Unityville passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born March 24, 1945 in Benton, she was the daughter of Walter and Josephine (Stackhouse) Glidewell. Eleanor married Garry R. Minier on June 10, 1965 and shared 31 years of marriage. After his passing, Eleanor married Lester C. Dauberman on September 5, 1998 and shared 10 years of marriage.

Eleanor was an active member of Lungerville Christian Church. She volunteered and read to many of the local children at the Hughesville Public Library. She enjoyed her grandchildren, and for 17 years enjoyed being a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader. Eleanor never missed one of her grandchildren's sporting events. She was an avid reader who loved her house plants, cooking, baking, and quilting.

Surviving by two sons, James (Tammy) Minier, of Unityville, Gerald (Kirsten) Minier, of Muncy; a daughter, Vicki Gordner of Unityville; Step Daughter, Brenda Neufer; five sisters, Vaunda Tommer of Brunswick, Ohio, Ronda Brooks, of Cameron Missouri, Joy O'Neil, of Orangeville, Pa., Betsy Parker, of Loveland, Colorado, Sandra Brown, of Millville; two brothers, David Glidewell, of Unityville, and Walter Glidewell, Jr. of Benton; 8 grandchildren, Cassandra, Sarah, Jonathan, Shawn, Travis, Brock, Kailie, Austin: 4 great grandsons, and 2 great granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by both husbands; Garry R. Minier on January 21, 1997 and Lester C. Dauberman on May 25, 2009; two sisters, Mary Reese, Janet Glidewell, and by a brother, Roger Glidewell, Sr..

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 13 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville, with a close friend Darwin C. Kepner officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family will provide flowers so that memorial contributions may be made to Lungerville Christian Church, 1700 State Rt. 239, Unityville, PA 17774

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

