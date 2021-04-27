Williamsport -- Eleanor E. Jasper, 84, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Eugene T. Jasper.

Born December 11, 1936, in Madera, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Bertha (Belin) Kitko.

She was a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and proudly served in the United States Army WAVES.

Eleanor was employed at Tetley Tea, Shop-Vac, Real Estate Sales with United Farm Real Estate and with her son at Jasper Steel Fabrication. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Eleanor enjoyed horse racing, watching game shows and visiting with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her sons, Gene Jasper (Susan) of Williamsport and Tim Jasper of Linden; grandchildren, Nathan Jasper (Trisha), Nicki Jasper, and Lyndsay Huerbin (Shawn); great grandchildren, Amelia and Jacob Huerbin and Colton and Daxton Jasper; siblings, Patsy Slifko, Shirley Cardinal, Jean Lecerf, Matthew Kitko (JoAnn), Lawrence Kitko (Linda) and Dennis Kitko (Sue).

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Jasper.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Eleanor’s name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

