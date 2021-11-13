Williamsport -- Eleanor Callahan Desaulniers, 97, of Williamsport passed away at home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Eleanor was born in Williamsport on April 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Charles V. Callahan, Sr and the late Nora Murray Callahan.

Eleanor was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Montoursville, and attended St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Williamsport every summer.

Surviving are her children and their families, Joyce D. Givens (Stan) of Johnson City, Tennessee, Eugene III (Laura) of Fairfax, Virginia, Eleanor D. Miller of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Daniel (Linda) of Plymouth, Minnesota, Brian (Stephanie) of Winter Garden, Florida, Matthew (Violet) of Valrico, Florida, and her beloved grandchildren, Hillary, Gregory, Jacob, Barrett, Marie, Gena, Jason, Tim, Kevin, Torrey, Alexandra, Desiree, Kara, Matthew, Jr., and Elliot. She is survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Eleanor is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

Eleanor was predeceased by her late husband, Eugene W. Desaulniers, Jr., her sister, Jean C. Marnon, her brother, Charles V. Callahan, Jr., her grandson, Matthew Ryan Desaulniers and her son-in-law, Doug Miller. She was also preceded in death by Ruth Desaulniers Fischer, Charles L. Desaulniers, Sister Patricia Desaulniers, a Marion Sister and Sister Eleanor Desaulniers, IHM. She is survived by Marguerite Desaulniers Smith of Winston-Salem, N.C.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, a family Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be chosen from the grandchildren. Flowers will be provided by the family.

Condolences may be shared online at www.crousefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that any donations made in her memory be to the charity of their choice. Thank you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry Street Montoursville, with her pastor, Rev. Michael S. McCormick officiating. Burial will follow at the Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

The family will be observing all Covid-19 procedures recommended by the Catholic Diocese of Scranton.



