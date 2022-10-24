Williamsport — Eleanor Baier, 89, of Williamsport passed away on October 21, 2022 at the Valley View Nursing Center following an extended illness.

Eleanor was born in Williamsport on December 4, 1932, a daughter to the late Harvey and Margaret (Seawalt) Weymouth.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a part of the Church’s St. Ann Society. She spent most of her life caring for and raising her children.

She was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School and a member of the American Legion Jersey Shore Auxiliary Post 36. Eleanor enjoyed reading, playing cards, traveling, camping, and was a sport fan, especially a Penn State fan.

Her husband of 49 years, Thomas A. Baier, passed on March 17, 2007.

She is survived by her children, Margaret “Peggy” (Mark) Chapman of Hellertown, Pa., Thomas H. (HyoChong) Baier of Peyton, Colorado, Andrew J. (Ketty) Baier of Miami, Florida, Timothy R. Baier and Edward J. Baier, both of Williamsport; grandchildren, Mark Baier, Amanda Bell, Kathrine Rosa, Thomas A. Baier II; great grandchildren Sierra and Madison Arce, Ryan, Taylor and Sofee Baier and Eleanor Rosa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Rd., Williamsport, PA 17702, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, with Father Bert Kozen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third St., Williamsport on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity in memory of Eleanor.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

