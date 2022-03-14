Hughesville -- Eldora Davis, 92, of Hughesville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Wolf Run Village of Hughesville.

Eldora was born January 1, 1930 in Muncy and is the daughter of the late Milo S. and the late Ocie I. (Phillips) Michael. She married Glenn D. Davis on December 1, 1948 and shared 67 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn D. Davis on July 31, 2016.

Eldora was a mother of four children and a working partner with her husband Glenn on the family farm. She was a member of the Moreland Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess for many years. Eldora loved quilting, gardening and being with her family.

She is survived by four children; Sherry L. Hamilton of Muncy, Daniel A. (Tammy) Davis of Shermans Dale, Pa., Pamela L. (David) Vandine of Muncy, Tammy D. (Patrick) Pulsifer of Turbotville; two brothers, Irvin Michael of Muncy Valley, Clarence Michael of Muncy, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Eldora was predeceased by her husband, Glenn D. Davis on July 31, 2016; two sisters, Eleanor Shoemaker, Shirley Simon; brother, George Michael; two grandsons, Brian Moyer, Kevin Davis, and by a great-grandson, Logan Snyder.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 at Moreland Baptist Church, 118 Moreland Baptist Rd., Muncy, with Rev. David B. Guenin officiating. Burial will follow in the Moreland Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

In Eldora’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Moreland Baptist Church Benevolent Fund 118 Moreland Baptist Rd. Muncy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

