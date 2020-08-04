Williamsport -- Eldon Emery "Bucky" Spotts, Jr., 91, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Helen E. (Fridley) Spotts.

Born July 29, 1929 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Eldon Emery Spotts, Sr. and Grace Inez (Kinley) Spotts.

Bucky was a 1948 graduate of Lock Haven High School. Following graduation he served proudly in the U.S. Navy. Following his service in the military, he worked at Lycoming College in the maintenance department for 12 years and later retired in 1991 as a machinist at the former AVCO Lycoming.

He was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the LeRoy O. Buck VFW Post 7863, DuBoistown. Bucky enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Steven E. Spotts (Cathy), of Williamsport, and Stanley E. Spotts (Michelle), of Linden; two daughters, Debra R. Perry (Steven) and Jodi L. Binkley (Robert), both of South Williamsport; seven grandchildren, Nicole Caputo (Matthew), Danielle Parker (Jeramie), Terra Shaner (Zachary), Jared Spotts (Justina), Kyle Spotts, Cassie Spotts, and Bryce Binkley; six great-grandchildren, Ronin, Devon, Grace, Wyatt, Dakota and Emery, and two sisters Patricia F. Swartz, of Flemmington, and Joan Grundler, of Lock Haven.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be held at a later date in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eldon's name to the LeRoy O. Buck VFW Post 7863, 150 Shaffer St., Williamsport, PA 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com