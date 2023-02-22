Williamsport, Pa. — Elbert M. Williams, 87, of Williamsport died peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Emmanuel Center for Nursing, Danville.

Born December 2, 1935 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Elbert M. and Dorothy (Hakes) Williams.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Leslie M. (Winkleman) Williams on Aug. 6, 2013, and two brothers Martin and Robert Williams.

Elbert was a 1953 graduate of Muncy High School and honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from E. Keeler Company after 35 years, where he was known as “Bucky” to his co-workers. He was a member of Dietrick Lamade Lodge #755 F.&A.M. In his younger years Elbert enjoyed bowling, playing baseball and softball and was a proud supporter of the Marching Millionaires. He was a NASCAR fan, an avid reader, and enjoyed puzzles.

Surviving are a son, Roger M. Williams and his wife Barbara of Bloomsburg, two grandchildren Amanda Lombardo and Curtis Williams, two great grandchildren, a sister Peggy Hineman of Oval, a cousin John Williams and his wife Peggy of Watsontown, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Elbert’s name may be made to Maria Joseph Manor, 1707 Montour Blvd. Danville, PA 17821.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elbert Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.