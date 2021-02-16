Montoursville -- Elaine Petcavage Terrill, 69, of Carolina Beach, NC, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2021.

Elaine was born on November 9, 1951 in Ridgeway, Pa., a daughter of Albert Joseph Petcavage and K. Regina (Van Buren) Petcavage.

Elaine graduated from Williamsport High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. She joined the U.S. Army in 1971 and the Army Nurse Corps in 1972. She retired in 2011 as a Lieutenant Colonel. After leaving the military, she worked extensively as an RN in long term care facilities, specializing in care for Alzheimer's patients.

Elaine moved to her beloved Carolina Beach six years ago where she volunteered with the Turtle Project and served in the American Legion post 129. She called her home· "the family beach house." While she had a vast number of hobbies, her particular favorites included reading, gardening, collecting and refinishing antiques, soaking in the hot tub, and beach meetings with friends along the shore line.

She and her husband, Ray John Terrill, Jr., celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary June 7, 2020. Also surviving are their sons, Ray and Matthew, daughter Kate, daughter-in-law Kelli, grandchildren Clyde and Adeline; sister Gail Gibbs, brother Paul Petcavage, nieces and nephews Jessica, Joshua and and her mother-in-law Marguerite Terrill. In addition to her parents, a nephew, Curtis Gibbs preceded her in death. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she is greatly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 100 Walnut St., Montoursville, Pa. with Reverend David Dormer officiating, on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery to follow.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory please visit: www.crousefuneralhome.com.