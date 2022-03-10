Cogan Station -- Elaine M. Livermore, 74, of Cogan Station passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband of 55 years, Steven J. Livermore.

Born November 11, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Jack W. and Mary A. (Mulberger) Livermore.

Elaine was a 1966 graduate of Williamsport High School. She attended St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church.

She had a soft-spoken personality, always helped anyone in need and was kind hearted and honest. Elaine enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors camping with her husband. She loved her family and more then anything enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies and watching them grow.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, William E. Livermore (Karie) of Ellisburg, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Steven Livermore, Keirstin Livermore (Brad), and Marissa Roberts (Robert); 5 great-grandchildren with two on the way; siblings, Ruth McMahon (Bob) of Williamsport and John Livermore (Vickie) of Cogan Station; her sisters-in-law, Catherine Rothhammer (Brad) and Susan Swayze, all of Denver Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Elaine’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



