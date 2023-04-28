Sunbury, Pa. — Elaine K. Snyder, 61, of Sunbury passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born August 2, 1961 in Muncy, she was the daughter of Kenneth L. and Phyllis M. (Barto) Snyder of Turbotville.

Elaine was a 1979 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked at Danville State Hospital. Elaine was a member of the White Hall Baptist Church and the VFW Post 7715 Lewisburg.

She lived to go camping in her tent and enjoyed campfires. Elaine also enjoyed motorcycles and Ford Mustangs. She loved all animals.

In addition to her parents, Kenneth and Phyllis, she is survived by her son: Aaron Sidleck, of Cogan Station; one granddaughter: Prynn Sidleck, of Cogan Station; one brother: David Snyder, of Shermans Dale, Pa.; and a close friend whom she lived with: Wendy Rarig.

There will be a graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at White Hall Cemetery, 711 White Hall Road, Danville, with her pastor, Pastor John McCarty, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

