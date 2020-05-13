Antes Fort -- Elaine F. Nichols, 89, of Antes Fort passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born December 17, 1930 in Paxinos, Pa., she was the daughter to the late Elwood L. Badman and the former Dorris A. Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Nichols on April 14, 1997. They were united in marriage on March 24, 1951.

Elaine was of the Methodist faith, and had retired from Brodart after many years of service.

Surviving are three sons, Robert L. (Bonnie) Nichols, of Woolrich, Richard A. (Sherry) Nichols, of Lock Haven, and John D. (Mary) Nichols, of Georgia; three daughters, Ann M. Nichols, of Jersey Shore, Ida L. Nichols, of Avis, and Laurel J. Nichols, of Jersey Shore; brothers, Ronald (Bev) Badman, of Paxinos, Kenneth (Judy) Badman, of Northumberland, and Wayne (Shari) Badman, of Selinsgrove; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She will be privately laid to rest in Twin Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com