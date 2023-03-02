Muncy, Pa. — Eileen M. Boring, 89, passed away at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Muncy on Feb. 27, 2023.

Eileen was born in Williamsport on March 25, 1933, a daughter to the late Eugene A. and Florence (Deitrick) Sullivan.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered at many church events and local nursing homes. She enjoyed playing cards and reading and spending time with her family. She retired in 1987 from Williamsport Federal Savings & Loan after working for many years as a teller.

She and her husband, Harry “Skip” Boring, were married September 20, 1952, celebrating 66 years together before his death on Oct. 4, 2018.

Eileen is survived by daughters Denise (Robert) Rhinehart, Patty (Gary) Dincher, both of Williamsport, and daughter in law Courtney Boring of Texas, grandchildren Todd Mason, Laurie Myers, Jeremy Dincher, Nathan Dincher, Aaron Dincher, Emily Dincher, David Boring, and Maggie Boring; great-grandchildren David, Tyler, Caroline, Brianna, Jamie, Bennett, Elias, Wyatt, Violet, Lucas, Logan, and Emma; sisters Rosemary Dincher and Ann Casale; brothers Ramon Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Pat Sullivan, and Tom Sullivan.

In addition to her husband, Harry, Eileen was preceded in death by her son, Timothy M. Boring, and great-grandson Mason M. Dincher.

The family will receive friends and family in the church from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Sat. March 11, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701, with Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Heritage Springs Memory Care for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Eileen’s name be made to either the American Rescue Workers, 643 Elmira St., Williamsport PA 17701, or the Central PA Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.