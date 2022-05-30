Muncy — Eileen F. Robb, 76, formerly of Muncy, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at The Gatehouse.

Born August 19, 1945 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Eva (Houck) Taylor.

Eileen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed playing the organ and caring for her disabled son, Robbie. She was a member of the Beacon United Methodist Church, Hughesville, and a former member of the Red Hat Society.

Surviving are two daughters, Stacie (Jon) Hart, and Melissa Sites, both of Muncy; a son, Robbie Robb of Muncy; five grandchildren, Chelsie Pauling, Tiffany Charles, Bode Hart, Schuyler Sites, and Noah Snyder; three great-grandchildren, T'neil Hartman, T'nae Hartman, and Hudson Barto; two step-daughters, Cande Walter, and Tammy Swisher; and two step-sons, Edward Sites, and Dale Sites Jr.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert Robb Jr.

Funeral services will be held privately with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

