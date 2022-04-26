Williamsport -- Eileen B. Audet, 87, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday April 23, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born on November 29, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Miller) Lorson.

Eileen retired after 20 years of service as a teller from Williamsport National Bank. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family, preparing meals and organizing reunion gatherings. Fun and optimistic would be two of many words to describe Eileen. She enjoyed shopping and playing slots at the Casino. Eileen’s fun, loving ways will certainly be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Surviving are three children; Bernard J. Audet (Sue) of Haverford, Jean Zangara of Williamsport and Stephen M. Audet (Margaret) of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; seven grandchildren, BJ Audet, Jackie Rogers (James II), Maddie Snipes (Kyle), Jordan Zangara, Emily Miller (Matt), Christie Audet -Bashwiner (Tom) and Michael Audet; two great grandchildren, Charlotte and James III; her companion Brian Lynch; a sister, Patricia Williams (Leo); seven Lorson brothers and their spouses, John (Marcella), LaVerne (Patsy), Andy (Janet), Don (Sandy), Francis (Alice), Lenny (Carolyn), and Jerry (Cindy); several nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

In addition to her parents Eileen was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph O. Audet in 2003, a sister Josephine Clark, and two brothers Robert and Eugene Lorson.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Eileen will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen’s name to St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Eileen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Audet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.