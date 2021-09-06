South Williamsport -- EiLaine G. “Memaw” Britton, 97, of South Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home.

Born February 11, 1924 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Grace (Good) Henninger.

She was a 1941 graduate of South Williamsport High School. EiLaine retired in 1987 after 24 ½ years at Stroehmann Bakery.

She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Redeemer Lutheran Church, a member of the Jersey Shore V.F.W. Auxiliary, and a member of the Loyalsock-Montoursville and Messiah Senior Citizens. EiLaine was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Order of the Amaranth.

EiLaine volunteered at Little League and was a Den Mother for Pack 14 Den 6. She enjoyed books, food, and going out to eat. She loved spending time with her family and being present for all events.

Surviving are three children Lawrence R. Britton (Donna) of Williamsport, Steven C. Britton (Krystie) of Williamsport, and Barbara E. Miele of South Williamsport; a son-in-law, Harry Miele; eight grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Britton on Nov. 4, 1994; a brother, Allen G. Henninger; and a sister Jane E. Moyer

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 10 at Green Lawn Memorial Park 62 Rte. PA 54 Montgomery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to EiLaine’s many wonderful caregivers throughout the years.

Memorial contributions may be made in EiLaine’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

