Williamsport -- Eila M. Campbell, 97, formerly of Glen Mills, Pa., until they moved to Slate Run in 1972, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born Oct. 21, 1923 in Lancaster, she was the daughter to the late Earnest Coolidge and the former Eva L. McConnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. "Jack" Campbell, they were united in marriage on March 10, 1945; a son, Gregory A. Campbell; and a brother, Charles Coolidge.

Eila was a 1941 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. Following school, she worked at Lycoming Agriculture Association, Lycoming Motors, Jersey Shore Steel, NYC Railroad, and lastly the Harvard Alumni Association. Eila and her husband were a team. After leaving the Harvard Alumni Association, they worked together in their own business, Campbell Advertising Services and Campbell Investment Properties, before retiring in Slate Run together at age 50. Later on, they physically built another home in Florida.

She was a member of the Cedar Run Baptist Church. She also was a member of the Brown Township Volunteer Fire Company, Order of the Eastern Star, Shrine and Amaranth. She was also a member of the Pine Creek Preservation Association, where she served as the secretary for eight years and membership chairman. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, braiding rugs, and did lots of craft work for the fire company.

At the age of 94, Eila satisfied the last item on her bucket list by skydiving with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda L. (Ray) Fox of Media, Pa. and Jackie M. (Gary) Cline of Slate Run; a son, Jeffry C. (Jeannette) Campbell of Folsom, Pa.; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Dr. Vern L. Coolidge of Lula, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eila's name may be made to either the Cedar Run Baptist Church, 18577 Rt. 414, Cedar Run, PA 17727, Pine Creek Preservation Association, PO Box 11, Waterville, PA 17776, or the Brown Township Volunteer Fire Company, 18118 Rt. 414, Cedar Run, PA 17727.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Cedar Run Baptist Church. Following the service, there will be a luncheon for family and friends at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

