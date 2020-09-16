Muncy -- Effie M. (Nickles) Bufford, 94, formerly of Muncy, died Sunday September 13, 2020 in Kearney, Missouri.

Born August 10, 1926 in Jackson, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late Scranton T. and Clara Mae (Martin) Nickles. She was married for 59 years to Robert L. Bufford, who preceded her in death in 2005.

Effie spent her life raising and taking care of her family.

She leaves behind to celebrate her life her children, Terry and Bonnie Bufford, of Nicholson, Pennsylvania, David and Maryanne Bufford, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Carl and JuJuan Bufford, of Montrose, Pennsylvania, Diane and Bill Clark, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Doris and Brad Muiller, of Kearney, Missouri, and Jeffery and Michelle Bufford, of West Palm Beach, Florida; 14 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a multitude of other family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Donald Nickles, Ervin Nickles, and Stanley Nickles.

Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

